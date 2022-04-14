Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS IMIAF opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. IMI has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

