Royal Bank of Canada Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $230.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.33.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.11 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 775.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

