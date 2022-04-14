Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($380.43) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €297.50 ($323.37).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €197.76 ($214.96) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €216.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €247.58. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.