Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 484,017 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

