Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150,675 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $102.93. 2,300,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

