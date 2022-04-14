Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

