Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $461.51. 7,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,661. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average of $463.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

