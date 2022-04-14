Robust Token Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $12.64 or 0.00031692 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $302,211.51 and approximately $5,422.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.07538484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,926.74 or 1.00088380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041011 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token's total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

