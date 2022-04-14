Robert W. Baird Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $25.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.