RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 516,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of REDU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

