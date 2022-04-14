RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of RingCentral worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $22,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

