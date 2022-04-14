Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

