Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading 3.2% Higher

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. 145,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,285,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

In other news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

