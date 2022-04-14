Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.93% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $45,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

