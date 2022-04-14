Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

3/28/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

3/25/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,158. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,809,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

