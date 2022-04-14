Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Glanbia plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Glanbia in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.9272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.64%.
Glanbia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
