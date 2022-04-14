Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

