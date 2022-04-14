Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 517,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

