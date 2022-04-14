renDOGE Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $434,653.18 and approximately $183.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.38 or 0.07506127 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,833.10 or 1.00185706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040857 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

