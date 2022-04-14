REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.88.

RGNX opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after buying an additional 209,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

