Refinable Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $3.02 million and $767,746.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.56 or 0.07546002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.85 or 0.99929958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041494 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

