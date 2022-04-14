Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 2,275,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,722. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.