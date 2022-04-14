Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

