Redwood Investments LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,652,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $19.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.64. The company had a trading volume of 492,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,500. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.37.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

