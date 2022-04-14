RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Hits $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00358536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00085811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00094999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

