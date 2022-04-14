Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.80 or 1.00075162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

