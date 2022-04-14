Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $252.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $295.00.

3/14/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00.

2/17/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.39. 59,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,959. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.