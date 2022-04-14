RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $61,013.35 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.