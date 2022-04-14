QuickSwap Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $201.90 or 0.00506268 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $66.04 million and $10.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.81 or 0.07549547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.74 or 1.00035296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041412 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

