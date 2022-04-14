Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $52,789.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,160,148 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

