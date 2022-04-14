Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,470 shares of company stock worth $480,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

