QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Financial Review

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QualTek Services and MasTec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 MasTec 0 0 8 0 3.00

QualTek Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. MasTec has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.76%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than MasTec.

Profitability

This table compares QualTek Services and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QualTek Services N/A -921.32% -25.91% MasTec 4.14% 17.24% 6.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QualTek Services and MasTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.06 -$110.43 million N/A N/A MasTec $7.95 billion 0.75 $328.83 million $4.45 17.66

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of QualTek Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of MasTec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasTec beats QualTek Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

