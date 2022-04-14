QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. QCR has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

