Qcash Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $63.76 million and $58.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.94 or 0.07490138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,007.06 or 0.99887628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

