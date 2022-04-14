Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 91,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 825,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

