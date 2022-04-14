Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of PCRX opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

