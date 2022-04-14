Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

NYSE:MA opened at $355.14 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

