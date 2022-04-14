Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.

FHI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

