Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

PXS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

