PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34-9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.39 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. 2,612,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,975. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in PVH by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

