Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.75

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $5.83. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 20,175 shares traded.

PULM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 390.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.