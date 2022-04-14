PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. PTC reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. 13,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,166. PTC has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

