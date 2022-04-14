PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

