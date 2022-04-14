PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
