Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $113.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.14.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.