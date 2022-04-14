Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $175,400.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prothena stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 396,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,973. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $3,794,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after acquiring an additional 102,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.