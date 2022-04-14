Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $175,400.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Prothena stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 396,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,973. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $3,794,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after acquiring an additional 102,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
