ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.87. 466,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,038,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

