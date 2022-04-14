ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 3,007,238 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 134.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

