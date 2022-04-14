ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 3,007,238 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 134.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.