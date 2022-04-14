ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.