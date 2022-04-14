ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EQRR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 25,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

