ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EQRR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 25,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $56.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.
