ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 216.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

